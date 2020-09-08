Bank of America Corp DE Has $920.68 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.76% of Autodesk worth $920,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

