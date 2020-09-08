Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,813,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,353,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 371,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,278 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

