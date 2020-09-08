Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,771,230 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.97% of Truist Financial worth $1,504,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,032. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.