Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 356,501 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.71% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,143,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $313,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $173.25. 935,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,102. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

