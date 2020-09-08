Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 625,223 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,360,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.