Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.01% of Intuit worth $779,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $12.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.58 and its 200-day moving average is $283.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

