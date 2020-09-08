Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $803,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. 4,133,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,298. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

