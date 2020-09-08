Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,441,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.93% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,252,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 872,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,994. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

