Bank of America Corp DE Sells 112,431 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 20.41% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,052,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,390,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after buying an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,439,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 260,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.68. 114,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,391. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.