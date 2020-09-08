Bank of America Corp DE Sells 134,705 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.36% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $749,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,185,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.33. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

