Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,410,563 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,865,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 26.46% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $746,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,796. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

