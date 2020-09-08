Bank of America Corp DE Sells 158,849 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.09% of Eaton worth $732,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 47.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

