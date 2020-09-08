Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,293,754 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,521,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 25.63% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $1,517,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,854,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,403,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,470,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after buying an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,402. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

