Bank of America Corp DE Sells 269,641 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,284,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.50% of Ecolab worth $852,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded down $6.88 on Tuesday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average is $192.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

