Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,768 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $889,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.80.

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,433. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

