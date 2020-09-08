Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.74% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,021,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after acquiring an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,425,000.

IVW stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.69. 774,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

