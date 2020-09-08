Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.20.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

