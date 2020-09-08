Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

In other news, insider Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 123,047 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

