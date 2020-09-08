Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Argus lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

