BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LZRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get BB Seguridade Participacoes alerts:

LZRFY stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 193,260 cars; and 591 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.