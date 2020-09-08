BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

HSBC upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LZRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

LZRFY stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 193,260 cars; and 591 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit