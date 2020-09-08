BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 193,260 cars; and 591 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

