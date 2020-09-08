Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pearson stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

