Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Beyondspring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Beyondspring stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $355.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Beyondspring by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beyondspring by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyondspring by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Beyondspring by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beyondspring by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

