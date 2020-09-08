BidaskClub Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $18.77 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.61 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

