BidaskClub Downgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of DNLI opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

