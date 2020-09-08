BidaskClub Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.50.

POOL opened at $295.00 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $342.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,103.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

