BidaskClub Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $11.18 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $629.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders have acquired 11,349 shares of company stock worth $149,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit