BidaskClub Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $11.18 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $629.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders have acquired 11,349 shares of company stock worth $149,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

