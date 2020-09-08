BidaskClub Downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,842 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. AJO LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $20,074,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Zynga by 180.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,922 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 44.9% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 8,459,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 2,620,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynga by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,574,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 2,485,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.