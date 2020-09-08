BidaskClub Lowers Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.21 on Friday. Amc Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

