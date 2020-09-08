BidaskClub Lowers Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of AXNX opened at $36.05 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $587,664.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,184.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,098. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

