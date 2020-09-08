BidaskClub Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.24.

MDLZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,048,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,043 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,674,000 after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

