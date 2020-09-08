BidaskClub Lowers Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

