BidaskClub Upgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $643.79 on Friday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $579.00 and a 1-year high of $846.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

