BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EZCORP by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EZCORP by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

