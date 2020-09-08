BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EZCORP by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EZCORP by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
