BidaskClub Upgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.84. Omega Flex has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $144.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 214.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

