BidaskClub Upgrades Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to "Sell"

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCWX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Analyst Recommendations for Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

