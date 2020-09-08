BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL reduced its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 22.55% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,136. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

