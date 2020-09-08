Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Aegis

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its target price raised by Aegis from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of -0.90. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 34.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

