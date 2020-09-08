Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 35.7% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005983 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinBene and BigONE. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $111.95 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004437 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BigONE, Indodax, Kucoin, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Exrates, Binance, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

