BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

TCPC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 119,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit