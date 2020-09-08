BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

TCPC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 119,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

