Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (BAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.77.

Get Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund alerts:

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.