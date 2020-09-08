BofA Securities Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Neutral

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.88.

Shares of W opened at $260.94 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a PEG ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $40,151.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total transaction of $523,622.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at $28,432,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock worth $65,523,428. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

