Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Cut by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 19.3% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Booking worth $503,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,891.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,316. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,784.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,603.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

