Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
BCOV opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
