Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

BCOV opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

