Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $322.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a reduce rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,316 shares of company stock worth $225,114,251. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

