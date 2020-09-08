Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report sales of $254.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.70 million and the highest is $263.16 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $227.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%.
Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.34. 1,191,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.68.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 463,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,423 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $16,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.