Brokerages Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,669 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 990,502 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 283,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,757. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.