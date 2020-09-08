Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NHI. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 36.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. 202,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,329. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

