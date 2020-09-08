Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.40. SkyWest reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 12,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,201. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

