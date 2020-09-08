Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Price Target at €13.94

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.94 ($16.40).

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

